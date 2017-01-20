Govt on campaign to ensure muti traders and healers abide by environmental laws

The Environmental Affairs Dept is running an awareness drive on biodiversity compliance to help educate about environmental laws.

High school driving lessons will help improve road safety, says expert

'Stay Alert Stay Alive' coordinator Dr Lawrence Barrit shares the aspects of road safety that are relevant to educate youngsters.

African participation at Davos disappointing #WEF2017

EWN's Stephen Grootes's latest update on the closing day at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

MPs lay out contents of SABC report recommendations

Parliament’s probe into the SABC is approaching its final stretch as MPs thrash out what should be contained in its draft report.

Gifted father and son shine while continuing musical legacy of Masote family

Orchestra runs in the blood of the Masote family who are known for their contribution to the SA music landscape. Take a listen.

LISTEN: Vlogger takes a stab at what different Mzantsi lingos sound like

Ta Fire's (Siyabulelo Deli) satirical vlog takes a cheeky jibe at what 'Sefrican' languages sound like...and it is hilarious.

Trump to be ushered in as next American President

Professor John Stremlau says Trump has definitely focused himself primarily on domestic and not foreign policy.

Home Affairs takes on Oppenheimer family over VIP airport terminal

The department's DG Mkuseli Apleni says Home Affairs cannot simply grant special immigration services to this wealthy family.

Absa's Maria Ramos speaks out on Public Protector's leaked report

Absa CEO Maria Ramos says she trusts the Public Protector despite "factual and legal inaccuracies" findings in her leaked report.

EWN Headlines
NUM ‘disturbed’ by AngloGold Ashanti’s plans of over 800 job cuts
NUM ‘disturbed’ by AngloGold Ashanti’s plans of over 800 job cuts

NUM says it has received a notice of the planned retrenchments from the mining giant but is not satisfied with the reasons.
SA govt sends condolences to Iran after Plasco building collapse
SA govt sends condolences to Iran after Plasco building collapse

The 17 storey high-rise structure caught fire on Thursday, coming down in a matter of seconds and leaving dozens injured.

KZN police probe Hammarsdale massacre
KZN police probe Hammarsdale massacre

Police say four armed suspects opened fire on the unsuspecting house occupants, instantly killing six and critically injuring one.
