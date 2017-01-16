Ford recalls Kuga (take yours to a dealership ASAP!) 16 January 2017 4:18 PM "It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.

Oxfam: world leaders need to tackle wealth disparity through policy changes 16 January 2017 4:00 PM The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.

School torched near Vuwani 16 January 2017 3:40 PM A school in Tshitale just outside Vuwani set ablaze, public violence charges against 48 of 54 protestors struck off the roll.

Ford Kuga drivers fear for their kids' lives as cases pile up, says journo 16 January 2017 3:34 PM Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.

Cape residents billed over R31 million in December for water overusage 16 January 2017 1:56 PM Cape Town City billed ratepayers over R33 million for failing to adhere to imposed level 3 water restrictions.

Davos WEF is about the economy of the super rich 1% - Oxfam Inequality Report 16 January 2017 1:28 PM Oxfam says the World Economic Forum is the most elitist gatherings and the most expensive economic event on the calendar.

Rating agencies do make mistakes, but still carry weight - expert 16 January 2017 1:16 PM Moody's Corp has agreed to pay $864 million to settle with the United States government over pre-crisis ratings.

D-Day for Vuwani demarcation submissions 16 January 2017 1:09 PM Vuwani residents have until Monday afternoon to make submissions to Demarcation Board on how they want boundaries determined.