Mariah Carey to headline Times Square New Year celebrations

The traditional ball drop in Times Square is an annual highlight where New Yorkers usher in the New Year.

Row over George Michael song

A row has erupted over one of the singer's unreleased love songs. He died on Christmas Day of a heart attack.

What to expect from the Rand and interest rates in 2017 - economist

Rian le Roux, chief economist at Old Mutual says a tight budget is expected in February.

Depressed, anxious, lonely? How a counselor can help you

Sadag counselors are on hand to help with the complexities associated with this time of year.

Gauteng police deploy extra resources ahead of New Year's Eve

More resources and law enforcement officials have been mobilised across the country.

[LISTEN] Why private school pupils perform better

A Wits professor says that IEB pupils' access to resources, among other things, contributes to their success.

IEB: Dedication, parental support helps matrics

The board released its results at midnight, indicating a 98.67% pass rate 0.37% higher than last year’s standings.

Motorists may get fuel price relief in February - Energy Dept

Next month, the price of 93 octane will go up by 50 cents a litre, 95 octane goes up by 48 cents, while diesel goes up by between 37 and 39 cents a litre.

SPCA granted interdict to stop City of Ekurhuleni fireworks

The SPCA was granted an urgent interdict against the City of Ekurhuleni.

EWN Headlines
Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings
Police hunt for suspects involved in 2 Ocean View fatal shootings

A six-month-old-baby girl died in hospital after she was shot in an apparent gang-related shooting in the area on Friday night.
North Korea’s Kim says close to test launch of ICBM
North Korea’s Kim says close to test launch of ICBM

In February, North Korea launched a satellite into space, which was widely seen as a test of long-range ballistic missile.
UN Security Council welcomes Syria truce, rebels warn they could abandon it
UN Security Council welcomes Syria truce, rebels warn they could abandon it

A resolution welcoming the ceasefire was adopted unanimously by the 15-member Council, meeting in New York.
