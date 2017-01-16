Ford recalls Kuga (take yours to a dealership ASAP!)

Ford recalls Kuga (take yours to a dealership ASAP!)

"It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.

Oxfam: world leaders need to tackle wealth disparity through policy changes

Oxfam: world leaders need to tackle wealth disparity through policy changes

The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.

School torched near Vuwani

School torched near Vuwani

A school in Tshitale just outside Vuwani set ablaze, public violence charges against 48 of 54 protestors struck off the roll.

Ford Kuga drivers fear for their kids' lives as cases pile up, says journo

Ford Kuga drivers fear for their kids' lives as cases pile up, says journo

Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.

Cape residents billed over R31 million in December for water overusage

Cape residents billed over R31 million in December for water overusage

Cape Town City billed ratepayers over R33 million for failing to adhere to imposed level 3 water restrictions.

Davos WEF is about the economy of the super rich 1% - Oxfam Inequality Report

Davos WEF is about the economy of the super rich 1% - Oxfam Inequality Report

Oxfam says the World Economic Forum is the most elitist gatherings and the most expensive economic event on the calendar.

Rating agencies do make mistakes, but still carry weight - expert

Rating agencies do make mistakes, but still carry weight - expert

Moody's Corp has agreed to pay $864 million to settle with the United States government over pre-crisis ratings.

D-Day for Vuwani demarcation submissions

D-Day for Vuwani demarcation submissions

Vuwani residents have until Monday afternoon to make submissions to Demarcation Board on how they want boundaries determined.

South Africa awaits decision to recall Ford Kuga (or not)

South Africa awaits decision to recall Ford Kuga (or not)

Ford SA and National Consumer Commission are expected to hold a joint media briefing regarding the future of Ford Kuga vehicles.

More Articles
Features
World Economic Forum 2017 latest
World Economic Forum 2017 latest

EWN's Stephen Grootes reports from Davos on the latest from #WEF2017 in partnership with Ashburton Investments.
702 presents... The Moth
702 presents... The Moth

702 partnered with The Moth to present unique story podcasts around issues of personal identity and experiences with HIV/ AIDS.
Africa Connected
Africa Connected

Standard Bank and 702 are sending journalist Nikiwe Bikitsha  across the continent to give you insights into Africa’s markets.
life
life

Primedia Broadcasting's podcast portal is open for your listening pleasure! Find your radio favourites and a few audio surprises!

Win
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?
Are you the Whiz of the MTN Biz Quiz?

Test your business knowledge and win R2 000 cash in the MTN Biz Quiz?
EWN Headlines
Release of Esidimeni report into patient deaths delayed
Release of Esidimeni report into patient deaths delayed

Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu has requested more time to study the findings and respond.
Condolences pour in for crocodile attack victim
Condolences pour in for crocodile attack victim

International tourists who had once visited Le Bonheur are among those offering condolences on the farm's Facebook page.
Man (76) commits suicide using fireworks
Man (76) commits suicide using fireworks

The man was summoned to attend a protection order case at a Pretoria municipal court on Monday morning.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us