CT 10s rugby player who spat in woman's face banned

Kelly Dorman describes how the man first tripped her, then pounded on her car window and then spat in her face.

Limpopo Education says it has learnt its lesson after school stationery shortage

The Limpopo Education Department says it will ensure that it is better prepared in future after the late delivery of stationery.

ANCYL denies ANC jab that youth league grandstanding over Esidimeni tragedy

Vuyo Mhaga, ANCYL Gauteng Deputy Chair denies their response to Esidimeni tragedy is opportunistic.

7 annoying things passengers do on public transport

Public transport can be a nightmare. Listeners share their unpleasant experiences while commuting with complete strangers.

Officials revolt against Minister Dlamini amidst social grant payment crisis

John Maytham interviews AmaBhungane investigative journalist Craig McKune.

Jabu Mahlangu on his struggle with alcohol and drugs as a young soccer star

Retired Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana player Jabu Mahlangu opens up about his battles with booze and drugs when he found fame.

Afrikaans rapper Jack Parow launches his own brandy for the 'mense'

Jack Parow has just upped his 'kiff' points with his latest venture: a three-year premium hand-crafted brandy for the people.

16 million South Africans rely on Sassa grant payouts, and its all up in the air

Dept of Soc Dev still wants service provider Cash Paymaster Services to disperse Sassa social grants despite ConCourt ruling.

Paul Mtirara to join 702’s Soulful Sundays

Paul Mtirara will officially join Soulful Sundays in the 1 pm - 4pm slot every week - starting this Sunday!

Africa Connected
Standard Bank and 702 are sending journalist Nikiwe Bikitsha  across the continent to give you insights into Africa’s markets.
EOH Youth Job Creation Initiative
Pledge to take on over 3% of your workforce in learnership and internship programmes for unemployed youth
Face to Face with Success
Inspiring podcasts of stories of achievement against the odds, and invaluable advice for anyone with their eye on the big prize.
Love is all around us this Valentine's Day - thanks to Spar!
How much do I love thee? Count the ways and you could win R3 000 in Spar vouchers.

2017 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
You could win your share of R10 000 cash in The Dis-Chem Brain of 702.
Slain Sakhumzi manager remembered
More than a hundred people gathered at the Soweto restaurant to pay homage to the 60-year-old who was gunned down last weekend.
More than 100,000 visas revoked amid Trump travel ban - reports
More than 100,000 visas have been revoked in the wake of the Trump administration's recent travel ban on citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries, according to media reports.
GP govt working to move patients from unlicensed NGOs
In his report on the deaths of 94 mentally ill patients, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba recommended that patients be removed from unlicensed institutions.
