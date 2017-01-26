Leaked classified report finds Phiyega 'unfit for office' 26 January 2017 12:40 PM The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.

Twin bomb attack in Mogadishu hotel kills dozens 26 January 2017 12:11 PM Islamic militants from al-Shabaab killed at least 28 people in a twin bomb attack.

Why Johannesburg is loved by 'hustlers' who now call it home 26 January 2017 12:09 PM Eusebius McKaiser, Niq Mhlongo, Hugh Fraser and Danielle Bowler share their fond memories and relationships with the City of Gold.

Services Seta assists 10 000 youth in EOH Youth Job Challenge 26 January 2017 11:10 AM Services Seta says provided various opportunities for youth across the country since partnering with EOH and 702.

Manyi blames Constitution for inequality and slow economic growth 26 January 2017 10:08 AM Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi calls for a Constitution review saying the ANC shouldn't be blamed for problems inherited from apartheid.

Sars explains delays in tax refunds 26 January 2017 9:00 AM The South African Revenue Service (Sars) responds to concerns raised by listeners about tax refunds and clarifies the process.

Black entrepreneurs must not use Fica Bill as excuse for breaking law - Carrim 26 January 2017 8:47 AM Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance chair, Yunus Carrim, says it is not true that the Fica Bill gives power to the banks.

Residents fail to keep 15% target- Joburg Water 26 January 2017 8:07 AM Joburg Water spokesperson, Hilgard Matthews, says residents have failed to keep the 15% target for saving water following rains.