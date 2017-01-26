DA to submit more evidence of alleged corruption against Phahlane to Ipid
Yesterday EWN reported that Ipid has extended its investigation against the acting national police commissioner.
Yesterday EWN reported that Ipid has extended its investigation against the acting national police commissioner.
The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.
Islamic militants from al-Shabaab killed at least 28 people in a twin bomb attack.
Eusebius McKaiser, Niq Mhlongo, Hugh Fraser and Danielle Bowler share their fond memories and relationships with the City of Gold.
Services Seta says provided various opportunities for youth across the country since partnering with EOH and 702.
Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi calls for a Constitution review saying the ANC shouldn't be blamed for problems inherited from apartheid.
The South African Revenue Service (Sars) responds to concerns raised by listeners about tax refunds and clarifies the process.
Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance chair, Yunus Carrim, says it is not true that the Fica Bill gives power to the banks.
Joburg Water spokesperson, Hilgard Matthews, says residents have failed to keep the 15% target for saving water following rains.
It's alleged that the professor allegedly sexually harassed two female lecturers and an office administrator.