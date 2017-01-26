Leaked classified report finds Phiyega 'unfit for office'

The Claassen Board of Inquiry Report that looked into Riah Phiyega's fitness to hold office has been handed over to Parliament.

Twin bomb attack in Mogadishu hotel kills dozens

Islamic militants from al-Shabaab killed at least 28 people in a twin bomb attack.

Why Johannesburg is loved by 'hustlers' who now call it home

Eusebius McKaiser, Niq Mhlongo, Hugh Fraser and Danielle Bowler share their fond memories and relationships with the City of Gold.

Services Seta assists 10 000 youth in EOH Youth Job Challenge

Services Seta says provided various opportunities for youth across the country since partnering with EOH and 702.

Manyi blames Constitution for inequality and slow economic growth

Mzwanele "Jimmy" Manyi calls for a Constitution review saying the ANC shouldn't be blamed for problems inherited from apartheid.

Sars explains delays in tax refunds

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) responds to concerns raised by listeners about tax refunds and clarifies the process.

Black entrepreneurs must not use Fica Bill as excuse for breaking law - Carrim

Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance chair, Yunus Carrim, says it is not true that the Fica Bill gives power to the banks.

Residents fail to keep 15% target- Joburg Water

Joburg Water spokesperson, Hilgard Matthews, says residents have failed to keep the 15% target for saving water following rains.

Senior Wits professor investigated for sexual harassment

It's alleged that the professor allegedly sexually harassed two female lecturers and an office administrator.

SABC inquiry resumes, committee hopes to conclude draft report by Friday
The inquiry’s support team has worked almost round the clock to produce a 52-page draft document.
Defaulting municipalities have 4 days left to settle accounts
The utility has welcomed Minister Lynne Brown's request to give the municipalities until the end of January to pay.
Hawks arrest 7 licensing officials for fraud & corruption
These arrests bring to 15 the number of officials arrested at traffic centres in Gauteng this month.
