Search for missing SA photojournalist continues in Syria
South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed has been missing for six days in war-torn Syria after being taken by armed men.
"It appears that Ford was instructed to do this by the National Consumer Commission," says EWN’s Gia Nicolaides.
The gap between the rich and poor appears to be far greater than feared, reveal Oxfam findings.
A school in Tshitale just outside Vuwani set ablaze, public violence charges against 48 of 54 protestors struck off the roll.
Times senior reporter Graeme Hosken explains that a number of Kuga models are implicated, not limited to the 1.6 litre Ecoboost.
Cape Town City billed ratepayers over R33 million for failing to adhere to imposed level 3 water restrictions.
Oxfam says the World Economic Forum is the most elitist gatherings and the most expensive economic event on the calendar.
Moody's Corp has agreed to pay $864 million to settle with the United States government over pre-crisis ratings.
Vuwani residents have until Monday afternoon to make submissions to Demarcation Board on how they want boundaries determined.
Ford SA and National Consumer Commission are expected to hold a joint media briefing regarding the future of Ford Kuga vehicles.