Govt on campaign to ensure muti traders and healers abide by environmental laws 20 January 2017 5:38 PM The Environmental Affairs Dept is running an awareness drive on biodiversity compliance to help educate about environmental laws.

High school driving lessons will help improve road safety, says expert 20 January 2017 5:19 PM 'Stay Alert Stay Alive' coordinator Dr Lawrence Barrit shares the aspects of road safety that are relevant to educate youngsters.

African participation at Davos disappointing #WEF2017 20 January 2017 4:59 PM EWN's Stephen Grootes's latest update on the closing day at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

MPs lay out contents of SABC report recommendations 20 January 2017 4:12 PM Parliament’s probe into the SABC is approaching its final stretch as MPs thrash out what should be contained in its draft report.

Gifted father and son shine while continuing musical legacy of Masote family 20 January 2017 3:47 PM Orchestra runs in the blood of the Masote family who are known for their contribution to the SA music landscape. Take a listen.

LISTEN: Vlogger takes a stab at what different Mzantsi lingos sound like 20 January 2017 2:22 PM Ta Fire's (Siyabulelo Deli) satirical vlog takes a cheeky jibe at what 'Sefrican' languages sound like...and it is hilarious.

Trump to be ushered in as next American President 20 January 2017 1:33 PM Professor John Stremlau says Trump has definitely focused himself primarily on domestic and not foreign policy.

Home Affairs takes on Oppenheimer family over VIP airport terminal 20 January 2017 1:17 PM The department's DG Mkuseli Apleni says Home Affairs cannot simply grant special immigration services to this wealthy family.