How studying sports will help you excel in your career

Career opportunities in sports are not only limited to those with athletic prowess, UCT sports lecturer explains opportunities.

Zuma trying to rescue his legacy by pushing for radical transformation- analyst

Political analysts, Ebrahim Fakir and Thapelo Tselapedi preview ANC's upcoming policy conference.

Cell C joins the EOH Youth Job Challenge to help TVET college youngsters

The company have jumped on board this initiative to help the future of young people in South Africa in the search for jobs.

SABC 8's Suna Venter talks about being shot

Senior producer Suna Venter who works at the SABC despite her challenging the public broadcaster describes her harrowing ordeal.

Is saying 'I do' more than once taboo? Callers weigh in

Some believe that you're never too old to tie the knot and can get married as many times as you wish. Agree? Redi asked listeners.

Trump is turning his bigotry into policy pronouncements - analyst

Professor John Stremlau says US president Donald Trump's new immigration policy is based on flawed information and is "fact-free".

Fees Must Fall: ‘No reason why Govt shouldn’t ask listed companies for help’

Public-private partnerships is the answer to South Africa’s higher education funding dilemma, says USB’s Prof Piet Naude.

Ex-Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa on retirement and his next chapter

Azania Mosaka sits down with ex-Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa to reflect on his upbringing, political career and refined taste.

Joburg Councillor Tim Truluck on efforts to curb illegal dumping

Ward Councillor Tim Truluck says his ward (including Victory Park, Parkhurst and Parktown) has been targeted by illegal dumpers.

Africa Connected
Standard Bank and 702 are sending journalist Nikiwe Bikitsha  across the continent to give you insights into Africa’s markets.
EOH Youth Job Creation Initiative
Pledge to take on over 3% of your workforce in learnership and internship programmes for unemployed youth
life
Primedia Broadcasting's podcast portal is open for your listening pleasure! Find your radio favourites and a few audio surprises!

Face to Face with Success
Inspiring podcasts of stories of achievement against the odds, and invaluable advice for anyone with their eye on the big prize.
Win tickets to the screening of an Oscar-nominated movie with 702 & Ster-Kinekor
Win tickets to the screening of this inspiring Oscar-nominated movie with 702 and Ster-Kinekor

Run the London Marathon with 702 and Virgin Atlantic
702 & Virgin Atlantic would like to send one lucky listener and their partner to London to run the marathon

2017 Dis-Chem Brain of 702
You could win your share of R10 000 cash in The Dis-Chem Brain of 702.
Man arrested following Limpopo cop shooting
A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Constable Mpho Tshikhudo on Saturday morning.
Global backlash grows against Trump's immigration order
Several countries including long-standing American allies criticised the Trump’s stance on immigration as discriminatory and divisive.
GP cops arrest 2,871 in two-day sting operations
Authorities say during the operations 22 unlicensed firearms were recovered, 56 illegal liquor outlets closed down.
