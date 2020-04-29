The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 12:41
African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni
Guests
Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni
125
Today at 12:52
Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC
Guests
Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC
125
Today at 12:56
Webinar shows how COVID19 is changing consumer behaviour
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Thomas Verryn - Senior Research Manager at Euromonitor International
Guests
Thomas Verryn - Senior Research Manager at Euromonitor International
125
Today at 13:10
UIF payment issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bruce Beattie - Founder of Saigon Suzy
Guests
Bruce Beattie - Founder of Saigon Suzy
125
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
125
Today at 15:16
Equal Education reacts to proposed schooling plan for 2020
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 16:52
AMCU heads to court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
125
Today at 17:20
Pregnancy during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
125
Today at 18:09
First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue + ARY3 - Pattison audio - 0'43"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
125
Today at 18:14
SA's retail sector taking dramatic change, due to covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 18:44
CALLER: Business owner received money from the Sukuma Fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
125
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Starlink is coming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
125
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Corner - Insurance claims in the restaurant industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading Solidarity Fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gloria Serobe - CEO at Wipcapital
Guests
Gloria Serobe - CEO at Wipcapital
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up