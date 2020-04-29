Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:41
African Diaspora Forum assists migrants with food parcels
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni
Today at 12:52
Campaign encourages people living with HIV & Aids to get tested and screened for COVID19
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Dr Sandile Buthelezi - CEO of SANAC
Today at 12:56
Webinar shows how COVID19 is changing consumer behaviour
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
Guests
Thomas Verryn - Senior Research Manager at Euromonitor International
Today at 13:10
UIF payment issues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Bruce Beattie - Founder of Saigon Suzy
Today at 13:35
Navigating Covid-19 to win at Work and Life with Nikki Bush
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert
Today at 15:16
Equal Education reacts to proposed schooling plan for 2020
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 16:52
AMCU heads to court
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Guests
Joseph Mathunjwa - President at Association Of Mineworkers And Construction Union (Amcu)
Today at 17:20
Pregnancy during lockdown
Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
Today at 18:09
First big lockdown casualty as Edcon files for voluntary business rescue + ARY3 - Pattison audio - 0'43"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grant Pattison - CEO at Edcon
Today at 18:14
SA's retail sector taking dramatic change, due to covid 19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evan Walker - Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:44
CALLER: Business owner received money from the Sukuma Fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Starlink is coming
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Corner - Insurance claims in the restaurant industry
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Gloria Serobe heading Solidarity Fund.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gloria Serobe - CEO at Wipcapital
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How well is SA managing the pandemic and what more can be done? Eusebius spoke to the NICD's Prof Adrian Puren about how South Africa is responding so far to the covid-19 pandemic. 29 April 2020 11:41 AM
'Lotto should suspend online services,' caller tells Eusebius McKaiser Robert says he was not able to play Powerball because he does not have online services and it's unfair. 29 April 2020 10:51 AM
South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,073 with three more deaths reported Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said new infections jumped by 203 to hit 4,996 cases. 28 April 2020 8:53 PM
View all Local
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise. 29 April 2020 12:41 PM
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others? Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes. 29 April 2020 11:06 AM
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus' NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19. 29 April 2020 8:00 AM
View all Politics
Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown. 29 April 2020 9:15 AM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19 Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work). 28 April 2020 7:32 PM
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan). 28 April 2020 6:29 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 28 April 2020 5:32 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced. 28 April 2020 4:37 PM
[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown? Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening. 27 April 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 April 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] Hello, sorry iemand die hond is, Nee man, dog barking at guy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2020 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Trending

'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
29 April 2020 6:00 AM
Politics

Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?

29 April 2020 9:06 AM
Politics

702's website has a new look
29 April 2020 10:30 AM
We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.

Top Stories

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.

'Lotto should suspend online services,' caller tells Eusebius McKaiser

Robert says he was not able to play Powerball because he does not have online services and it's unfair.

Read more arrow_forward

chalk-board-school-class-educationjpg

Sadtu concerned about health and safety once schools reopen

The Basic Education Department has yet to inform the public on plans regarding the reopening of schools.

Read more arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus testing 123rf

[LISTEN] How well is SA managing the pandemic and what more can be done?

Eusebius spoke to the NICD's Prof Adrian Puren about how South Africa is responding so far to the covid-19 pandemic.

Read more arrow_forward

Featured Shows All Shows

arrow_back

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

View Show

The Eusebius McKaiser Show

View Show

The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela

View Show

The Azania Mosaka Show

View Show

SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini

View Show

The Aubrey Masango Show

View Show

Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph

View Show

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

View Show
arrow_forward
All Shows

Latest View More

Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.

Read More arrow_forward

702's website has a new look

29 April 2020 12:30 PM

We have a refreshed website to make it easier for you to find all our content.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] How well is SA managing the pandemic and what more can be done?

29 April 2020 11:41 AM

Eusebius spoke to the NICD's Prof Adrian Puren about how South Africa is responding so far to the covid-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward
View More

Featured Podcasts View More

arrow_back

The Best of the Eusebius McKaiser Show

View Podcast

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

View Podcast

Make Money Mondays

View Podcast

54 and 1 - brought to you by Standard Bank

View Podcast

Navigating Covid-19 to Win at Work and Life

View Podcast

Locked And Down

View Podcast

UnResolved

View Podcast

Wits Impacts For Good

View Podcast
arrow_forward

Highlights

EC Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba apologises for virtual briefing blunder

Gomba was criticised after she was heard complaining about being irritated or fed up shortly after she concluded her remarks in the televised briefing on Tuesday evening.

Read More arrow_forward

Edcon to file for voluntary business rescue after losing R2bn in sales

In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it had lost R2 billion in sales since the declaration of a state of national disaster over the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

Read More arrow_forward

eThekwini to move to Level 4 lockdown with rest of SA, says Zikala

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala had indicated that there was a consideration to keep the metro under the highest level of restrictions given the high infections rates of coronavirus.

Read More arrow_forward
See More

The Small Business Shout-Out on 702

Promoting those small businesses fulfilling an essential function. Click here to nominate someone who deserves recognition.

View feature arrow_forward

Official Covid-19 website

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health - https://sacoronavirus.co.za/

View feature arrow_forward

Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown

702 is giving you a chance to Save Your Faves with vouchers from Dineplan

View feature arrow_forward

Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Updates, interviews, and information about the novel coronavirus spreading throughout the globe and its impact on South Africa.

View feature arrow_forward

UNRESOLVED - unsolved Apartheid-era mysteries, exclusive to 702

UNRESOLVED uncovers the mysteries of South Africa's past, to shed light on the complicities of the present.

View feature arrow_forward

Social Distance

A catch-all Primedia-powered portal proving it's possible to stay home, stay safe, stay informed and stay entertained.

View feature arrow_forward

Local View more from Local

[LISTEN] How well is SA managing the pandemic and what more can be done?

29 April 2020 11:41 AM

Eusebius spoke to the NICD's Prof Adrian Puren about how South Africa is responding so far to the covid-19 pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

'Lotto should suspend online services,' caller tells Eusebius McKaiser

29 April 2020 10:51 AM

Robert says he was not able to play Powerball because he does not have online services and it's unfair.

Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,073 with three more deaths reported

28 April 2020 8:53 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said new infections jumped by 203 to hit 4,996 cases.

Read More arrow_forward
View more from Local

Politics View more from Politics

Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist

29 April 2020 12:41 PM

Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.

Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?

29 April 2020 11:06 AM

Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.

Read More arrow_forward

'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'

29 April 2020 8:00 AM

NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Read More arrow_forward
View more from Politics

Business View more from Business

Bryanston Organic & Natural Market delivers fresh food and essential products

29 April 2020 9:15 AM

Every day #702ShoutOut shines the spotlight an SMMEs doing great work during COVID-19 lockdown.

Read More arrow_forward

Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM

Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Read More arrow_forward

SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again

28 April 2020 6:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).

Read More arrow_forward
View more from Business

Lifestyle View more from Lifestyle

[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon

28 April 2020 5:32 PM

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.

Read More arrow_forward

6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM

Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown?

27 April 2020 12:24 PM

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening.

Read More arrow_forward
View more from Lifestyle

Sport View more from Sport

How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight

28 April 2020 4:17 PM

With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the...

Read More arrow_forward

AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season

28 April 2020 5:27 AM

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

Read More arrow_forward

John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

27 April 2020 1:23 PM

The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to...

Read More arrow_forward
View more from Sport
- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA