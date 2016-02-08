Gavin talked about officials in the EU who urged Turkey to let in tens of thousands of Syrian refugees trapped on its border at Kilis after fleeing fighting. He also talked about a former French general who has been arrested with other protesters at a banned anti-Islam rally in the city of Calais.
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
|
11 May 2019 9:50 AM
|
11 May 2019 9:24 AM
|
11 May 2019 9:03 AM
|
11 May 2019 8:46 AM
|
11 May 2019 8:18 AM
|
11 May 2019 6:54 AM
|
5 May 2019 9:45 AM
|
5 May 2019 9:28 AM
|
5 May 2019 7:55 AM
|
4 May 2019 9:30 AM