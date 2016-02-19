Meaning ‘growth’, Khula serves as a platform to introduce the artists to a global audience. “The bags are ethically produced by a small manufacturer in Cape Town, and we use locally sourced materials only. We have now designed our second collection: a unisex collection called “I am a piece of art” with Shoppers, Satchels, Holdalls, Carryalls, Laptop bags, and Backpacks.” Says Khula founder Moniek van Erven
Fashion Feature: KHULA ON KICKSTARTER: I AM A PIECE OF ART
