Few artists occupy the high firmament that Rebecca Malope enjoys in the South African music scene. She has released 36 chart breaking albums, sold millions of copies, won countless music awards, honoured by institutions of higher learning and above all is respected by her peers and revered by legions of her fans. From the moment she entered and won “Shell Road To Fame”, Malope’s name was in the stars. Her superb collaboration with Sizwe Zako, Vuyo Mokoena and Jabu Nkabinde weaned her off bubblegum music and instead spurned gospel anthems that inspired generations.
Dr. Rebecca Malope celebrates 3o years in the music industry
