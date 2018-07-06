Journeys with Joanne Joseph

Joanne Joseph chats to author Jason Wallace


In the latest installment of the Journeys podcast series, Joanne Joseph chats to UK author, Jason Wallace about his latest literary work, Encounters. 

Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

Racial dynamics in SA similar to the US

21 November 2018 9:48 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

The Rose of Mamelodi Intersex beauty queen

15 November 2018 2:23 PM
Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

Struggle Storey I Beg To Differ

15 November 2018 1:55 PM
The Rose of Mamelodi: Intersex beauty queen

The Rose of Mamelodi: Intersex beauty queen

6 November 2018 4:14 PM
Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic Church

Stain on the cloth: William Segodisho’s sex abuse allegations against the Catholic Church

10 October 2018 5:15 PM
Learning tolerance among races and culture through theatre.

Learning tolerance among races and culture through theatre.

3 October 2018 5:05 PM
Khaled Hosseini breaks the mould with new offering: Sea Prayer

Khaled Hosseini breaks the mould with new offering: Sea Prayer

20 September 2018 8:27 AM
Stolen Innocence “The Tale”

Stolen Innocence “The Tale”

5 September 2018 1:54 PM
The Valleys that raised Mandela

The Valleys that raised Mandela

5 September 2018 8:15 AM
A decade of Jozi Bookfair

A decade of Jozi Bookfair

31 August 2018 11:55 AM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
#Change4Cancer
#Change4Cancer

Cancer survivor Xolani Gwala on how medication and care can be made accessible to all and it doesn't need to be a death sentence.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with 702

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on 702.
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank
The BizQuiz with Mercantile Bank

Test your business knowledge in the Biz Quiz.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of 702 in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of 702 is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!
We’d love to meet you!
We’d love to meet you!

Experience the thrill of live talk radio as it happens!
EWN Headlines
Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling
Group slams Mantashe’s response to Xolobeni ruling

The Court ruled that Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe cannot issue a mining right in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape, without the consent of the residents.
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry
ANC condemns members who criticise state capture inquiry

The party held a briefing outside the commission on Friday afternoon where it criticised the EFF for attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and the inquiry.

‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’
‘Even Zuma’s closest aides didn't see Van Rooyen appointment coming’

Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane after Des Van Rooyen was appointed as finance minister, he received a message from a shocked Zuma's aide, Laleka Kaunda.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us