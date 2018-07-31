OUTA and DA to Lead on the March to the National Treasury.

As yet another fuel increase is expected to kick-in on Wednesday, the Democratic Alliance (DA), together with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) and other civil action groups under the Freedom Movement banner, are gearing up for a march against the numerous fuel hikes this year. Gugs speaks to Ben Theron – Chief Operations Officer at OUTA.
