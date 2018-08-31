Crime-fighting science gets more money than science activities in the department of Health in South Africa, according to the latest survey on Government funding for scientific and Technology Activities for 2016/17. Gugs speaks to Science writer - Sarah Wild.
The Hidden cost of crime: 3.5 billion for the SA Police per year for science.
