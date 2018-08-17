Trevor Stuurman has cemented himself as a leading light in South Africa’s creative community. His breakthrough came in 2012 when he was named ELLE’s Style Reporter and he has been on the rise ever since. Recently, Trevor Stuurman announced that he will be documenting former US President Barack Obama visit to his ancestral land of Alego, Kenya. Trevor speaks to Gugs.
South Africans Doing Great Things: Trevor Stuurman
