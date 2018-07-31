SA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE RISES TO 27.2%.

South Africa's unemployment rate rose to 27.2% of the labour force in the second quarter from 26.7% in the first three months of this year. In its quarterly labour force survey, Statistics South Africa says that the manufacturing sector saw the most job losses. Gugs speaks to Kevin Lings - Chief ecnonomist at STANLIB
