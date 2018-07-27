The dangers of marrying in community of Property.

27 July 2018 9:45 PM

A marriage in community of property is undoubtedly the cheapest and most popular form of all the matrimonial regimes, although deeply flawed. No antenuptial contract is required, so if you marry without an antenuptial contract, you will by default be married in community of property. Discussing the dangers of COP, Gushwell speaks to Mduduzi Luthuli - Investment Manager.