Eskom says its investigating the cause of the fire which broke out at its Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga. It’s understood some infrastructure was damaged by the fire at the fabric filter plant. Guswell speaks to Ted Blom - Partner at Mining and Energy Advisors.
Eskom Kusile Power Station fire still under investigation: How much are the damages going to cost us?
