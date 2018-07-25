Diet' foods that seem healthy but actually aren't

It's easy to fall victim to marketing slogans that use words like "diet," "lean," and "low-fat." These words, however, are often just masking an unhealthy treat. A product can be low-fat and still high in sugar and sodium. It's important to keep this in mind when deciding how to pursue your diet goals. Gugs speaks to Lauren Moore - Dietician to unpack this.
