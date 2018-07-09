Disgruntled Uselwa actors and crew demand their money from the SABC

9 July 2018 11:51 PM

The disgruntled cast and crew of a new isiZulu series Uselwa are demanding payment from the SABC for the work they have done so far, on Friday they held a picket outside the SABC’s television park to hand over a memorandum of demands to the public broadcaster. Lehlohonolo Moropane, Uselwa’s Director unpacked what the issues were with 702’s Gugu Mhlungu.