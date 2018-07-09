The disgruntled cast and crew of a new isiZulu series Uselwa are demanding payment from the SABC for the work they have done so far, on Friday they held a picket outside the SABC’s television park to hand over a memorandum of demands to the public broadcaster. Lehlohonolo Moropane, Uselwa’s Director unpacked what the issues were with 702’s Gugu Mhlungu.
Disgruntled Uselwa actors and crew demand their money from the SABC
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM