Gugu spoke to Fred Camphor, CEO of SA Hunters and Game Conservation Association on what to make of the ConCourt’s ruling today which set aside an application to change the Firearms Control Act, The law requires gun owners to renew licences 90 days before the expiration date
ConCourt leaves gun laws unchanged.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM