SA's first time home buyers are getting older.

15 June 2018 9:12 PM

Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital, elaborated on the study conducted by First National Bank’s (FNB) property barometer‚ which found that the estimated average age of home buyers including first time and repeat property owners has increased in little more than a decade from about 40 to 44 years. So if you are a 44-year-old South African‚ you’re more than likely buying your first home.