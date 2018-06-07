Gugu spoke to Founder of Taxi cab SA Koketso Matjila on their app which helps Taxi commuters to locate the nearest taxi rank with taxis traveling their route, how to navigate through any specified taxi rank and how much it will take travel the route.
Taxi Cab SA App: Helps you find your taxi.
