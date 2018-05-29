29 May 2018 11:58 PM

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Anelisa Feni, discussed the case of the 28 year old student, Sibongile Mani‚ who was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Serious Commercial Crimes Unit after she was asked to hand herself over at the Hawks' Eastern Cape provincial office in East London due to infamous R14-million NSFAS bungle. However she was later released on a warning and she is expected to appear again on 2 July 2018. Analyzing the matter, how does this case impact her the rest of her life and is SAPS acting harsh on the student.