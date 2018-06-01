South Africans Doing Great: Koketso Moeti

1 June 2018 10:40 PM

South Africans Doing Great Things with social activist and executive director of Amandla.mobi, Koketso Moeti spoke about her landing a spot in Barack Obama’s fellowship programme, from a pool of over 20 000 applicants from 191 countries around the world and is set to take part in the two-year, all-expenses-paid fellowship programme in the USA, where fellows will receive hands-on training and be put through a personalised development plan. She also shared how amandla.mobi, aims to helping communities use their cellphones as a democracy-building tool to hold public and private sector leaders to account.