Gugu spoke to Shameen Naidu, Psychologist at Wits Counselling Careers Development Unit, on how to fight mental challenges facing students following another mining engineering student at the University of the Witwatersrand allegedly committed suicide at a student residence last Thursday night, we look at some of the reasons as to what could’ve led to this.
Suicide plaguing students at Tertiary institutions
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM