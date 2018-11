Court finds Marikana housing activist Napoleon Webster not guilty

23 May 2018 11:23 PM

Gushwell Brooks spoke to Attorney from SERI Lindokhule Mdabe following Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court finding Marikana housing activist Napoleon Webster not guilty and discharged. Justice Ronnie Hendricks found Webster not guilty of murdering Petrus Sabata, who was killed at Marikana on 8 December 2016. The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) represented Webster during the trial.