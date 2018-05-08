Gugu spoke to Prof Siphamandla Zondi, Head of the Department of Political Sciences, TUT what the mandate of Pan African Parliament is and what new reforms needs to be adopted following the inclusion of Julius Malema, Thandi Modise, Thoko Didiza, Mandlesizwe Zwelivelile Mandela, and Santosh Vinita Kalyan sworn in the opening ceremony of the sixth ordinary session of the Pan African Parliament (PAP).
Malema sworn in at Pan African Parliament, but is PAP all about?
