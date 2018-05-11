Gugu spoke to Radio and TV personality, Penny Lebyane, on What her future looks like now that she’s no longer on eTV’s Sunrise breakfast show. Penny Lebyane had previously told Sowetan that her contract negotiations were handled badly and accused the free-to-air channel of poor communication.
What next for Penny Lebyane?
