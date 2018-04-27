Sassa Cash Payments Tender Suspended.

27 April 2018 12:10 AM

Gushwell spoke to Lynette Maart, Director of Black Sash on following news that Social Development Minister Susan Shabangu informed the court that she has taken the drastic decision to suspend the SASSA tender to procure a services provider for the cash payment of social grants. This comes just weeks after the Court awarded a further a six-month extension to Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to make cash payments