Christo Wiese to sue Steinhoff for R59bn

1 May 2018 11:58 PM

Gushwell spoke to Mduduzi Luthuli Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital on for some analysis on Christo Wiese’s decision to sue Steinhoff for R59bn, Mduduzi Looked at how deep the corruption went in Steinhoff, why Christo Wiese is suing his own company? Why the former CEO Markus Jooste might escape jail and might even make R500m from this whole scandal.