Gugu spoke to Founder Ikamva LeAfrika Education Foundation, Amanda Charles on the great work they are doing at their NPO, working to improve literacy in school-going girls with an interest in Science in the Eastern Cape, Amanda has recently been invited to present her work at the inaugural Africa Open Science and Hardware Summit in Kumasi, Ghana in April 2018.
South Africans Doing Great Things with Amanda Charles
