What to make of ANC's campaign to get Malema back

Gugu spoke to Polical Analyst, Dumisani Hlophe on what to make of the ANC leadership’s campaign to try and woe EFF leader Julius Malema back to the party, Dumisani answers the following questions, Is this a game by the ANC to try and sow divisions within the EFF? Is it setting a stage for Malema going back to the ANC? What does that say about the current youth within the ANC and would it be the death of the EFF, how would you feel as an EFF member if Malema decided to jump ship?

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
EWN Headlines
Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties
Islamic State claims attacks in West Africa caused 118 casualties

The militant group made the claim in a video presentation of attacks it says it carried out between 16 and 22 November.
Tight deadline for inquiry into Jiba & Mrwebi
Tight deadline for inquiry into Jiba & Mrwebi

Advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi are accused of maladministration and misconduct related to their handling of several cases.

Conflict reports after Bonteheuwel woman is shot
Conflict reports after Bonteheuwel woman is shot

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie says the woman (19) is recovering in hospital after the shooting last night.
