The next financial crisis, should you be worried?


Gugu and Mduduzi Luthuli Co-Founder at Luthuli Capital, discussed the possibility of the next global financial crisis, also looking at what a financial crisis is, what might be the cause to it, how it might affect you and the markets and whether it’s inevitable?

15 November 2018 6:25 PM
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data

15 November 2018 5:41 PM
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment

15 November 2018 5:28 PM
Microchip employees to boost ‘security’

15 November 2018 4:55 PM
Gauteng Education does away with feeder schools policy

15 November 2018 4:46 PM
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both

14 November 2018 7:23 PM
Who owns the copy Rights to your Tattoo?

14 November 2018 4:36 PM
Bob Hewitt applies for House Arrest

14 November 2018 4:21 PM
The Presidency confirms Malusi's resignation

13 November 2018 5:38 PM
DA reacts to Gigaba's resignation

13 November 2018 5:06 PM
EWN Headlines
Zimbabwe’s $53m compensation for white farmers questioned
Zimbabwe’s $53m compensation for white farmers questioned

Around 4,000 white farmers lost land in the reform programme launched 18 years ago, and are said to be owed up to $9 billion.

DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani
DA to open criminal case against NMB Mayor Bobani

DA says they laying charges based on reports that Small, Medium and Micro-sized Enterprises are given preferential payment before the job is done.

Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed
Mike Mangena, co-accused drug case postponed

Mangena will be kept in custody at the Randfontein police station while his co-accused will be remanded at the nearest correctional services facility.
