How did VBS find themselves under curatorship

16 March 2018 9:53 PM

Gugu spoke to Co-Founder at Luthuli Capital, Mduduzi Luthuli, for some analysis on the recent troubles VBS Bank finds its self in, Mduduzi answers the following questions; What does it mean to be under curatorship and how will that impact VBS?, What VBS did wrong and does the penalty fit the crime? Why VBS only applied for a Commercial license 3 weeks before they went under even though they've been in existence for over 30 years? And the role of local governments who did business with VBS.