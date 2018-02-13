Gugu spoke to DA’s shadow minister of COGTA, Kevin Mileham on some reaction to The Public Protector’s confirmation that Minister Des van Rooyen lied to parliament when he denied visiting the Gupta’s compound in Saxonwold in the run-up to his disastrous appointment as Finance Minister.
Van Rooyen misled Parliament about visit to Gupta compound
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM