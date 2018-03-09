Gugu spoke to founder of Kwame Diamonds, Musibudi “Jo” Mathole, on the representation of women in Diamond cutting and polishing industry, she shares her adventurous story on how Kwame Diamonds came about, some insights for aspirant young women who wants to go in the business of diamonds and career options in the diamond industry.
South Africans Doing Great things with founder of Kwame Diamonds, Musibudi “Jo” Mathole
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM