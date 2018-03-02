For South Africans doing Great things spoke to Nhlanhla Nkabinde and Thambe Randitsheni, whom under their company NRand, the partners started an insurance scheme in the fuel industry, PetroCare which provides financial protection for the petrol attendant against claims arising from their duties.
South Africans doing Great things with Nhlanhla Nkabinde and Thambe Randitsheni
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM