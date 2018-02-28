Gugu spoke to Professor at the University of the Western Cape at PLAAS, Prof Ruth Hall who shared some insights on What you need to know with regards to Land expropriation without compensation. As you’d know that for now, the ball is in the court of Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee, which will consider whether to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation and how it will be done.
Money Matters on the implications of expropriation without compensation?
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM