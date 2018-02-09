South Africans Doing Great Things with Usasazo High School

9 February 2018 10:01 PM

For South Africans Doing great things Gugu spoke to Teacher & Coordinator YES club Kadima Kayembe, and President of the YES club at Usasazo high Songeziwe Dayimani, Usasazo High School’s YES (Youth Enterprise Society) club, is meant to formulate various ideas on how to be entrepreneurs in Khayelitsha. Usasazo’s YES club was recently named as one of the winners of The Eskom Development Fund which is in partnership with the Education Trust receiving a cheque of R50 000.