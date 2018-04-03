How ANN7 “stole” SABC archives for

3 April 2018 11:02 PM

Gushwell Brooks spoke to Rajesh Sundaram, Broadcast Journalist, Former ANN7 editor on the role played by ANN7 and the Guptas on the SABC archive sale saga, earlier Rajesh availed himself to the SABC board enquiry looking in to how the deal came about and on who profited. Rajesh said he’s willing to assist the SABC with their forensic investigation into irregularities over sale of historic archive to ANN7 and said he had the dates, the names, the systems used etc.