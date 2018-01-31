Gugu spoke to Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose, who in 2016 warned of Capitec’s reckless practices, she gave some analysis following today’s report by Viceroy who not only questioned Capitec’s business model but also accused the bank of taking advantage of the poor.
Is Capitec "a wolf in sheep's clothing" as stipulated by Viceroy?
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM