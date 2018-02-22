Money Matters: The implication of VAT increase on the poor.

22 February 2018 9:05 PM

Gugu spoke to Dr Gilad Isaacs Director at Wits School of Economic and Business Sciences, who shares some analysis on the implication of the VAT increase to the poor, Dr Issacs is of the view that VAT hike as part of the 2018 Budget Speech poses the risk of eroding the spending power of poor and lower-income households, exacerbating poverty and increasing inequality.