25 January 2018 12:25 AM

South Africa produces thousands of graduates from different institutions and these are hopefuls looking for jobs to empower themselves and their families. With the increased unemployment rate hitting a high of 26.7%, Skill-R-Us (www.skillsrus.co.za) has taken it upon itself to thrive and sieve through employment, internships, bursaries and job placement opportunities to its members just as easy as a "dating platform" were they connect talented (candidates) with relevant companies in order to fulfil their career objectives and curb the unemployment rate with their online digital talent placement portal. Co-founder and Director of Skills-R-Us, Mr. Kgotso Kobo, spoke to Gugu on linking graduates with prospective companies that could possibly hire them.