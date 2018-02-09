How the water crisis is threatening SA economy?

Gugu spoke to Scientist specializing in water resource management Prof Anthony Turton, on how far reaching Cape Town’s water crisis is likely to have on the SA’s economy and the GDP. The water crisis which threatens further downgrades from ratings agencies, hampering much needed investment, Prof Turton gave some possible solutions to how both authorities and citizens can work towards resolving this.
