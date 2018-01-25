DAVOS: what is the significance of gathering and outcomes?

Xhanti Payi, Economist and Founder at Nascence Advisory, spoke to Gugu about the significance of South Africa’s presence at Davos, what role this would play in our economy, the kind of stories Team SA should be telling and whether did our presence in Davos help our rand break through the R12/$ level this morning.
