Lucky Montana gives clarity on scathing comments he made in Parliament today.

31 January 2018 12:44 AM

Gugu spoke to Lucky Montana, Former Ceo at Prasa on his testimony at the Eskom Inquiry which opened up the debate about whether the portfolio committee on transport should hold its own inquiry, Montana also told the portfolio committee on public enterprises on today that he wanted to bring forward his testimony to help it do its work, Montana has in the past spoken out publicly about the interference of the board and the then minister but what has he taken legal action on this?