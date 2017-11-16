Nhlanhla Ngidi, Energy expert advising SALGA on today the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and various business and civil society groupings met with Eskom and Nersa to discuss the proposed 20% tariff increase and the commitment needed from all parties to help Eskom recoup some of its outstanding debt owed to the Power supplier.
Eskom's proposed 20% tariff increase.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM