South Africans Doing Great Things with Leigh Ann Mathys For South Africans Doing Great Things, Karabo Kgoleng spoke to EFF Treasurer General Leigh-Ann Mathys on her personal life, her political career, her views on free education and whether the EFF has the potential to become the governing party in the future.
