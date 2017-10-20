NPA gives Zuma November deadline to say why he shouldn’t be prosecuted

Wasanga speaks to NPA spokesperson Adv Luvuyo Mfako on why its taking the NPA this long to charge Pres Zuma on corruption charges, This after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier this month dismissed an application by Zuma and the NPA to appeal a High Court ruling that the 2009 decision to drop 18 corruption charges against him was irrational.
