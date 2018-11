Is Makhosi about to follow the same fate as Mamphele?

28 November 2017 12:05 AM

Gugu spoke to Dumisani Hlophe, Political Analyst from Unisa School of Governance on Makhosi Khoza launching her own party for “change”. Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza says her involvement in the formation of a new political party has nothing to do with being a disgruntled former member of the ANC, we’ve seen similar kind of events before when Maphele Ramphele and her associates was starting Agang, but is this the best move by Makhosi and what does her political career looks like?