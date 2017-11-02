Gugu spoke to Paul Berkowits Director at EDGIS on what to make oft the AG’s report and a couple of concerns he has especially looking beyond the financial issues focusing on the big delivery issues, particularly in basic education.
Money Matters on what to make of the Auditor General report.
|
15 November 2018 6:25 PM
|
Telecommunications companies enter into a settlement with ICASA over expiring data
|
15 November 2018 5:41 PM
|
Constitutional Review Committee recommends Land Expropriation without Compensation Amendment
|
15 November 2018 5:28 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:55 PM
|
15 November 2018 4:46 PM
|
Electric scooters - transport revolution or fad? It's probably both
|
14 November 2018 7:23 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:36 PM
|
14 November 2018 4:21 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:38 PM
|
13 November 2018 5:06 PM