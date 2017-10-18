Reshuffle at SAA, Is this a sign of good days ahead?

18 October 2017 11:41 PM

Gugu spoke to Guy Leitch Aviation Expert and Editor at SA Flyer Magazine on Reports suggesting that Dudu Myeni has been removed from the board of SAA in what could be a range of changes made to the leadership of the embattled airline, the state will make an official announcement on the reports tomorrow but questions still remains of where to next for Myeni, what to make of the new appointees and what this really means for SAA.