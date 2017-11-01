Gugu spoke to Allen Thompson, Deputy President of National Teacher Union on the misuse of funds and the quality food learners get from the National School Nutrition Programme, following news that some KZN schools have been without meals from July.
Teachers concerns over No meals for KZN pupils since July.
