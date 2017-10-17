Gugu spoke to Yershen Pillay, Young Communist League’s National Chairperson who expressed the YCL’s dissatisfaction with Pres Zuma’s reshuffle, on the delay of the Presidential Commission report of free education and the League’s stance on contesting 2019 national elections.
YCLSA on the cabinet reshuffle “Zuma has become a self-serving individual”
