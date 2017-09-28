The Thursday Chillas ntoza with Benjamin Jephta

28 September 2017 10:40 PM

Gugu spoke to Young Jazz sensation, Benjamin Jephta for The Thursday Chillas ntoza, looking at his Jazz career thus far and being named The 2017 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz at the 20th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz, his new project which is set to follow on the heels of his debut album, Homecoming which saw him nominated for both a SA Music Award and Metro FM award.